Pharrell Williams’ Cousin’s Death Ruled A Homicide After He Was Shot By Police

Donovan Lynch, Pharrell Williams' 25-year-old cousin, was shot and killed by Virginia Beach Police on March 27. His death has now been ruled a homicide.

According to the autopsy exclusively obtained by the New York Post, “Lynch’s death was a homicide, no criminal charges have been filed in the case to date.”

Additionally, a state grand jury investigation is underway and the grand jury will meet in September. The autopsy also revealed Lynch was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene.

A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by Wayne Lynch, Donovan’s father, claims the police officer, who has been identified as Solomon D. Simmons in the suit but not by police, was responding to a separate shooting incident at a club on March 26. Lynch and his friend, Darrion Marsh were leaving the area when they crossed paths with the officer.

The suit alleges Simmons “immediately, unlawfully, and without warning” fired his gun at Lynch.

Court documents, according to The New York Daily News, said, “Mr. Lynch posed no threat to Officer Simmons or anyone else.”

Simmons is accused of using excessive force and acting with gross negligence.

Homicide detective findings claimed Lynch was “brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting.” Wayne Lynch told The Washington Post that his son, who sometimes worked security, had a legal firearm but was not “brandishing.”

On March 27, Pharrell Williams posted a tribute to his cousin on Instagram, which read, “The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve.”

Pharrell has not spoken out about his cousin’s death being ruled a homicide.