Virginia Beach Shooting: Pharrell's Cousin Was The Armed Man Killed By Police

Pharrell Williams is demanding justice after his cousin was killed during one of the three Virginia Beach shootings that took place on Friday (March 26).

The Grammy Award winner took to his social media to mourn his loved one.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve,” Williams captioned his Instagram post.