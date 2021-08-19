Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Album Will Drop Next Year

The highly anticipated debut Silk Sonic album by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be released early next year after being pushed back.

According to an interview with Rolling Stone, Mars and .Paak said the album will drop in January 2022. However, they didn’t give an exact date.

Mars said, “We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… Grease.”

The album will be titled An Evening With Silk Sonic.

The creation of Silk Sonic began in 2017 when Bruno Mars embarked on a European tour with Anderson .Paak as his opening act. Flash forward four years, and the two formed the sexy and soulful supergroup.

Their debut single "Leave the Door Open" charted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. They also won Best Group at this year’s BET Awards.

See a video of their performance below: