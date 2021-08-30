Kanye West Claims ‘Donda’, Album Was Released Without Approval

The long-awaited Kanye West album Donda was released on Sunday (Aug. 29), but West claims that the project premiered without his approval.

According to a post on the rapper’s Instagram account, Universal Music Group released the 27-play without notifying him.

“Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album.”

