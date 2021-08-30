Kanye West Claims ‘Donda’, Album Was Released Without Approval

The long-awaited Kanye West album Donda was released on Sunday (Aug. 29), but West claims that the project premiered without his approval.
According to a post on the rapper’s Instagram account, Universal Music Group released the 27-play without notifying him.
“Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album.”
However, Variety reports that anonymous sources at Universal said that West’s claim about the release is “preposterous.”
In Sept. 2020, the rapper posted a Twitter thread to explain the relationship he shared with UMG, including wanting to buy back his master recordings from the company.
At the time he claimed that his efforts to do so were blocked by his signed contracts, Pitchfork writes.
Donda includes unlisted features from Jay-Z, the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, the late Pop Smoke, and others.
Listen to the LP below:
(Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
