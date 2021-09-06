Prince’s Eldest Brother Dies

John R. Nelson, Prince’s eldest helf-brother and one of his heirs, has died.
On Sept. 3, Sharon Nelson, Prince’s sister tweeted, “It is with great sadness, we announce that our beloved brother Johnny R. Nelson received his Heavenly wings tonight at 7:47PM. Johnny’s loving personality and spirit shined brightly, and he fought hard to help preserve Prince's legacy. We will miss you Johnny.”
According to The Star Tribune, John Nelson was born to John Prince's father, John L. Nelson, and his first wife, Vivian. John Nelson’s death leaves Sharon Nelson and their sister Norrine as the icon’s only living and major remaining family heirs.
John R. Nelson’s cause of death or age is not known at this time.
