NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Lil Uzi Vert performs during the TIDAL's 5th Annual TIDAL X Benefit Concert TIDAL X Rock The Vote At Barclays Center - Show at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL )

Lil Uzi Vert Says Forehead Diamond Was Ripped Off By Fans During Rolling Loud

He first showed off his pink diamond etched in between his eyebrows in February.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 / 11:22 AM

Written by BET Staff

Did you ever wonder where the pink diamond that was on Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead went? Well, the rapper is giving the inside scoop on what happened.  

In a carpet interview with TMZ the rapper said that fans ripped out the diamond at the Rolling Loud music festival in July while attending the reopening and the 18th-anniversary party of JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club in New York City last weekend. 

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out," Lil Uzi Vert shared. The diamond reportedly costs $24 million. 

Adding, "I still have the diamond, so I feel good." 

The Grammy-nominated rapper first revealed back in February on his Instagram a pink diamond pierced into his forehead. 

“I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face,” he wrote on Twitter in January. 

Watch a highlight of Uzi performing at Rolling Loud 2021 below:

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL )

