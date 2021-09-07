Lil Uzi Vert Says Forehead Diamond Was Ripped Off By Fans During Rolling Loud

Did you ever wonder where the pink diamond that was on Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead went? Well, the rapper is giving the inside scoop on what happened.

In a carpet interview with TMZ the rapper said that fans ripped out the diamond at the Rolling Loud music festival in July while attending the reopening and the 18th-anniversary party of JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club in New York City last weekend.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out," Lil Uzi Vert shared. The diamond reportedly costs $24 million.

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Plans To Implant $24 Million Pink Diamond In His Forehead

Adding, "I still have the diamond, so I feel good."

The Grammy-nominated rapper first revealed back in February on his Instagram a pink diamond pierced into his forehead.

“I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face,” he wrote on Twitter in January.

Watch a highlight of Uzi performing at Rolling Loud 2021 below: