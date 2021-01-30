Lil Uzi Vert Plans To Implant $24 Million Pink Diamond In His Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert is known to be on the newest of waves, however his newest non-musical ventures has fans’ eyebrows raising to say the least.

After the release of his Eternal Atake album from last March, the Philly rapper and singer has been a lot more active on Twitter and likes to interact with fans.

On Saturday (January 30), Uzi surprised his following by announcing he will have a pink diamond implanted into his forehead. The price of the rare gem? $24 million.

According to Uzi, he’s been paying for the stone since 2017 and claimed the sum of his assets wouldn’t even be enough to pay for the piece. Regardless, it’s not stopping him.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” he tweeted. “This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”