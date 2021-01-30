Lil Uzi Vert Plans To Implant $24 Million Pink Diamond In His Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert is known to be on the newest of waves, however his newest non-musical ventures has fans’ eyebrows raising to say the least.
After the release of his Eternal Atake album from last March, the Philly rapper and singer has been a lot more active on Twitter and likes to interact with fans.
On Saturday (January 30), Uzi surprised his following by announcing he will have a pink diamond implanted into his forehead. The price of the rare gem? $24 million.
RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Puts Pride On Full Display With A Nike Rainbow Ensemble
According to Uzi, he’s been paying for the stone since 2017 and claimed the sum of his assets wouldn’t even be enough to pay for the piece. Regardless, it’s not stopping him.
I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” he tweeted. “This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”
I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021
Uzi also says the pink diamond is “10 almost 11 carats” and posted a picture of it being placed on his forehead by Elliot Eliantte, a jeweler who has created some of the most extraordinary pieces for rappers over the years.
🥰 I’m so natural pic.twitter.com/dyxevh0jKD— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021
It isn’t clear when Lil Uzi will get the expensive stone in his forehead. Guess we’ll have to wait for the unveiling, which will likely come from the rapper’s own social media.
Photo: Prince Williams/ Wireimage
COMMENTS