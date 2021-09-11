Mexican Rapper Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted Into Scalp

Mexican rapper Dan Sur is going to the extreme to stand out on social media.
The 23-year-old claims he’s the “first rapper… in human history” to get a variety of gold chains implanted in his head and comes just months after Lil Uzi Vert had a $24 million diamond implanted into his head.
“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in a TikTok video posted for his 1.9 million followers on the streaming platform.
Sur reportedly underwent the odd hair procedure, which had dozens of gold chains being put into his head, in April.
“I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin,” Sur said in another TikTok clip. “This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.”
Despite comparisons to Uzi, Sur says he’s very unique.
