Mexican Rapper Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted Into Scalp

Mexican rapper Dan Sur is going to the extreme to stand out on social media.

The 23-year-old claims he’s the “first rapper… in human history” to get a variety of gold chains implanted in his head and comes just months after Lil Uzi Vert had a $24 million diamond implanted into his head.

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in a TikTok video posted for his 1.9 million followers on the streaming platform.

