Normani Delivers Seduction In Her 2021 MTV VMAs Performance

Normani was already the talk of the MTV VMAs before she even touched the stage, stunning spectators with her white ensemble.

“An icon in the making,” Ciara said, welcoming Normani to the stage for her epic 2021 MTV VMA performance.

Normani, 25, nailed her choreography during her performance of her hit song, “Wild Side,” which is now officially certified gold. Cardi B is featured on the track but was not present at the show, likely due to the recent birth of her son. Despite Cardi’s absence, the performance was seductive, flirty, and intoxicating.