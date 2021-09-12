Busta Rhymes Electrifies During 2021 MTV VMAs Performance

Trending:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

He reminded everyone why he’s a legend.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 / 11:31 PM

Written by Craig T. Lee

Busta Rhymes was a surprise performer at the 2021 MTV VMAs this year, but his show-stopping set made his legend status very clear.

After an introduction from Swizz Beatz, Busta opened his performance with his 1997 classic song “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” serving as a reminder of how electrifying a show he and hype man Spliff Star can put on.

Busta continued with a melody of hits including, “Scenario,” “Touch It,” “Pass The Courvoisier” and displayed the ultimate breath control on his “Look At Me Now” verse. “Brooklyn… don’t you forget it,” he said in the closing of his performance.

Busta was nominated for his first MTV Moon Man award in 1996, for the Hype Williams-directed “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check" video. In total, he’s been nominated for 16 VMAs in his long, iconic career. Busta performed live for MTV UK back in 1996. 25 years later and the 49-year-old, New York-born-and-raised rapper hasn’t missed a step.

(Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

