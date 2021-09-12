Busta Rhymes Electrifies During 2021 MTV VMAs Performance

Busta Rhymes was a surprise performer at the 2021 MTV VMAs this year, but his show-stopping set made his legend status very clear.

After an introduction from Swizz Beatz, Busta opened his performance with his 1997 classic song “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” serving as a reminder of how electrifying a show he and hype man Spliff Star can put on.

Busta continued with a melody of hits including, “Scenario,” “Touch It,” “Pass The Courvoisier” and displayed the ultimate breath control on his “Look At Me Now” verse. “Brooklyn… don’t you forget it,” he said in the closing of his performance.