Ari Lennox Defends Chlöe Bailey After Fan Tries To Pit The Two Against Each Other

Ari Lennox is not okay with fans trying to pit her against Chlöe Bailey after the artists premiered visuals for their separate songs on Friday (Sept. 10).

Lennox dropped her music video for "Pressure" while Bailey unveiled her first solo single and visual "Have Mercy."

According to Atlanta Black Star, some fans tried to compare the singers’ success by comparing YouTube video views of their releases.

“Chloe's new video has over 5 million views while Ari Lennox who has the better song and more tasteful video hasn't even hit 1 million views yet,” one Twitter account pointed out. Adding, “Chloe's light skinned privilege is showing. Thank God she bussed it down, now she has the attention she's been craving.”

Lennox shut down the hateful message and soon responded, “Please delete that hateful think piece. Its negative and counterproductive and creating unnecessary backlash for both black women. Chloe and her music video legendary and on REPEAT over here. Pressure is doing just fine.”