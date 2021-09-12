Chlöe Rocks Her First Solo MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Chlöe performed her new single “Have Mercy” at the MTV Video Music Awards and she did not disappoint.
Introduced by her sister Halle Bailey, Chlöe rocked a stunning rendition of her new single “Have Mercy.” Dressed in all pink, she twerked and whipped her blonde locs all over the stage as the crowd roared to the best line from the song, “Booty so big.”
The performance was truly fire and she definitely channeled Beyoncé who has been a mentor to Chlöe and her sister Halle.
She is stepping into her own as a solo artist after releasing several hits and a Grammy-nominated album with her sister Halle Bailey under their R&B group, Chloe x Halle. The 23-year-old is set to release her forthcoming album in the coming months under Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia but an official release date has not been announced.
(Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
