Chlöe Rocks Her First Solo MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Chlöe performed her new single “Have Mercy” at the MTV Video Music Awards and she did not disappoint.



Introduced by her sister Halle Bailey, Chlöe rocked a stunning rendition of her new single “Have Mercy.” Dressed in all pink, she twerked and whipped her blonde locs all over the stage as the crowd roared to the best line from the song, “Booty so big.”

The performance was truly fire and she definitely channeled Beyoncé who has been a mentor to Chlöe and her sister Halle.

See a clip of the performance below: