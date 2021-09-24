21 Savage Turned Himself Into Police, Then Got Released On Bond

21 Savage is trying to get ahead of his most recent legal troubles. On Thursday (Sept. 23), the rapper, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Josep, turned himself in to Atlanta authorities who had a warrant based on 2019 allegations of drug and weapon possession. He was released later that day, according to BuzzFeed News.

21 Savage was arrested and taken into custody in February 2019 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under claims that he was an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national," who legally entered the United States in July 2005 on a visa.

At the time of his arrest, ICE officials claimed the rapper's 2014 felony drug conviction was grounds for his deportation. His legal reps denied those claims, alleging the conviction in question was later vacated.

ICE eventually dropped the aggravated felony charge.



However, on Sept. 7, BuzzFeed reports a local magistrate court judge signed a warrant authorizing his arrest on suspicion of felony drug possession and weapons possession in Dekalb County during his February 2019 arrest. Authorities allege there was a bottle of liquid that tested positive for codeine found outside of his car and a handgun was discovered inside the vehicle.

21 Savage’s lawyers deny knowing about the warrant.

His attorney, Charles Kuck, said in a statement, “The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over 2 and one half years ago.”

A hearing over Savage’s immigration status is set for Nov. 1.