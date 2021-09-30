Dolly Parton Reacts to Lil Nas X's Version Of 'Jolene'

Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” was a monster hit for the country legend in 1973 and is considered a classic today. Lil Nas X even decided to do a cover and Dolly Parton shared her feelings about that on Twitter.

Parton, 75, tweeted, "I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song 'Jolene.' I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really, really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx."

Lil Nas X responded with, “HOLY S**T.”

