Nelly Talks About The Evolution And Everlasting Impact Of Hip Hop

Nelly will be honored with the “I Am Hip Hop” award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 5 for the influence, leadership and memories he’s provided over his twenty-year career.

The “Country Grammar” rapper has had a full rap career, winning three Grammys, holding a top ten highest-selling album, and single-handedly impacting culture through fashion. In an interview leading up to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, the St. Louis rap icon spoke about the evolution and impact of hip hop.

Check out the interview with the honoree.