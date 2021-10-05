The Return Of 'Rap City': The Basement Is Now Open

Hip hop’s biggest night out is always packed with celeb appearances, groundbreaking performances and headlining speeches. Not to mention surprises. And for the 16th annual celebration of the genre this year, Rap City ’21, hosted by Big Tigger himself, made a return.

The one-hour segment premiered Tuesday, October 5 at 8 PM ET, an hour before the ceremony, as a celebration of the network’s commitment to the culture’s past, present and future with appearances from Jermaine Dupri, Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Drama and many more.

Making its debut in 1989, Rap City was the preeminent hip hop series dedicated to rap music, videos, important cultural commentary, and interviews with the most highlighted stars of the moment.

Executive produced and hosted by the legendary Big Tigger, Rap City ‘21 did well in recreating the historic platform, offering never before seen booth appearances, exclusive interviews and Rap City memories.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to revive this legendary piece of culture! All your favorite stars and their bars on display,” said Big Tigger.

With freestyle snippets from Nino Man, Young Devyn and Young Pooda providing vibes during the transitions, the show proved Tigger did not miss a step.

His first guest, Terror Squad's Fat Joe, stopped by to talk abouthis popular Instagram invterview series Big Big Show, which was conceptualized during COVID, as well as his favorite song of all time: Biz Markie's "Vapors".

Follwing up a big name with another big name, Tigger brought in So So Def mogul Jermaine Dupri. Besides talking a potential Verzuz battle with P. Diddy, the Atlanta mega-producer spoke on who he thinks the hip hop heavy weights are in the gamde today as well as the truth to why he supposedly didn't sign Latto.

With DJ Drama on the tables, it only made sense for Tigger's third guest to be the Snowman, Jeezy. The iconic Georgia rapper talked about his comeup in the game, his concern for the violence in today's music and who he enjoys listening to.

Last but not least, Tobe Nwigwe and his family made an apperance on the show. Nwigwe spoke to Tigger about what it's like to balance the family on the road, his upcoming clothing line and the making of his hit song, "I Need You".