Summer Walker Announces Sophomore Album ‘Still Over It’ With Trailer Featuring City Girls’ JT

Summer Walker released her debut album Over It on October 4, 2019. On the two-year anniversary, the R&B songstress announces her sophomore release.

Walker, 25, is set to release Still Over It on November 5. In the trailer for the album shared on her Instagram, she recreates the cover from her debut with help from City Girls’ own JT.

“If you gon’ keep letting them hoes talk to me any kind of way, it’s gonna be more than tire slashing. I’m on probation, I ain’t got time for that,” Summer says to an Incarcerated JT on the phone. “Summer chill, before you end up in here with me. I don’t know what you trippin’ for anyway cause you ain’t nothing like them other girls,” JT responds.

