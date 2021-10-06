Tina Turner Sells Her Music Catalogue

Tina Turner is one of the biggest artists of all time and she has now sold her music catalogue.

According to CNN, Turner sold her catalogue, which covers six decades of music, in an epic deal with publishing company BMG. The deal includes a share of her recordings, music publishing writer's share, neighboring rights, name, image and likeness. The price of the deal is not known, however, specialist publication Music Business Worldwide Industry estimates more than $50 million.

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said in a statement, "Tina Turner's musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences. We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner's musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently."

Deemed the "Queen of Rock and Roll," the 81-year-old rose to fame as one half of Ike & Tina Turner, then wowed the world with a record-breaking solo career. Turner gave fans a deeper look into her life with the memoir I, Tina and biographical film What's Love Got to Do with It, where her career and tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Ike Turner were highlighted.

With a slew of hits, legs to die for and killer performances that have made her concert ticket sales the highest of any solo artist in history, the eight-time Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is truly an icon.