Trending:

Rapper Noname Opens New Library In Los Angeles Focused On The Black Experience

OTTAWA, ON - JULY 12: Noname performs on Day 7 of the RBC Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats on July 12, 2018 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)

Rapper Noname Opens New Library In Los Angeles Focused On The Black Experience

The space, called the Radical Hood Library, will emphasize radical Black thought, the Chicago hip hop artist says.

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 8, 2021 / 03:12 PM

Written by Nigel Roberts

Chicago rapper Noname officially opened the Radical Hood Library in Los Angeles on Oct. 2 with the intention of giving people of color a free repository of cultural and political literature.

“This is a black-led organization that was created to service Black/Brown folks and the RSVP prioritization will reflect that,” according to a Twitter invitation announcing the grand opening.

Born Fatimah Nyeema Warner, Noname, who grew up in Chicago’s Bronzeville community, but moved to Los Angeles earlier in her career, tweeted that she was inspired by her mother, who sold books centered on Black people.

An Instagram post explained how the library would benefit prisoners.

“We use our profits to send about 1,000 books a month to our incarcerated members who have begun to organize Noname book chapters in various prisons,” the note states. “We also provide free books/classes to our local community.” 

RELATED: Actor LeVar Burton Starts A Book Club With The Social Reading App Fable

According to Rolling Stone, the “Don’t Forget About Me” rapper  has spent the past two years building her monthly meetup Noname Book Club, which focuses on radical thought by writers of color. There are 12 local chapters in major cities, including Boston and London. She started building the library headquarters in January.

Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music