WATCH: Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Sing ‘I Will Always Love You’

A video surfaced of Nipsey Hussle’s 12-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom, singing a beautiful rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” has received an overwhelming response from the internet.

The clip was shared by Emani’s mom Tanisha Foster on her Instagram Story and showed the 12-year-old first hesitant before hitting some powerful notes.

“Can’t do it,” Emani can be heard saying while she is holding the microphone in one hand and the mic stand in the other.

After the post got picked up by The Shade Room, YG, Kandi Burruss, and others gave the preteen praise and encouragement in the comments section with red hearts and positive words.

See below: