Hitman Holla Asking For Prayers After His Girlfriend Was Shot In The Face

Hitman Holla says his girlfriend is recovering after being shot in the face during a burglary.

The rapper, born Gerald Fulton, Jr., wrote on Instagram “Last night 4 n****s broke & ran into our home and shot Cinnamon. Bullet went through her cheek and out the back of her head.. She’s at the hospital now being strong .. Send prayers my way cause y’all couldn’t imagine what I’m going through rite now.. Pray for me 2 cause I’m ready to lose it all.”

The 33-year-old also revealed more details in the caption, writing, “Imagine being on FaceTime while ya girl while being outta town & shes telling u it’s ppl in the house at 1 in the morning so coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away,” he wrote. “She showed courage & let off shots defending her home .. I’m so proud of how she was so brave.”

RELATED: Rapper King Von Killed In Police-Involved Shooting

He continued, “I can’t stop crying man plz send positive energy our way I need it y’all I really really need it I’ve never felt this kinda pain this message was for my fans family and friends all at once plz help us get through this.”

There are no other details. See the post below: