Hitman Holla Shares Photo Of His Girlfriend In The Hospital After She Was Shot In The Face

Hitman Holla, born Gerald Fulton, Jr., is asking for prayers after his girlfriend Cinnamon was shot in the face during a burglary. He is now sharing a photo of her in the hospital.

The rapper tweeted, “Really appreciate the love and support from you all, it really mean a lot… Cinnamon is stabled & doing much better .. love y’all.”

