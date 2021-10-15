Soulja Boy Releases New Song ‘Squid Game’

Everybody is talking about the new short series on Netflix, Squid Game, including Soulja Boy who stays with the trends! The rapper recently released his new song “Squid Game” that dropped on streaming platforms on Thursday (Oct. 14).
Listeners can hear Soulja rapping over the instrumental of the show’s theme song.
Red light, green light/ Red light, green light/ You know that I came with my team, right?/ F--- n---a play, he get hit with that beam, right/ AR-15 gon' clear the whole scene, right/ Up in that chop', n---a/ Something don't seem right/ Gang, gang, gang/ 762 hit all in the membrane/ Get to poppin' sh-- like the Squid Game."
Prior to his “Squid Game” release the rapper debuted his fourth full-length project this year Swag 4.
(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
