Soulja Boy Claps Back At Bow Wow After He Jokes About His Hairline

Soulja Boy had something to say after Bow Wow joked about his hairline leading up to their Verzuz battle.
The “She Make It Clap” rapper took to his Twitter to take a jab at Bow Wow and this time he was talking numbers. While comparing net worths, Soulja noted that his $30 million compared to Bow Wow’s $1.5 million is too big to compare.
“D**n [Shad Moss] im up 28 M’s on u Lil pee wee,” he tweeted with laughing emojis. “[You] worried about hair cuts get ya money up.”
He later headed to his Instagram Live to further explain his net worth and talk a bit about his hairline as well.
“I’m worth 30 million! You been in the game longer than me! You been in the game 20 years longer than me and I got more money than you,” Soulja said. “Timbaland, what’s wrong with this man? This man sitting up here worth $1 million, I’m worth $30 million. He talking about haircuts, you worrying about the wrong thing. Go get $30 more million, Bow Wow. Go get some money. Stop worrying about what my hair look like, what your bank account look like?”
(Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)
