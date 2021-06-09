Soulja Boy Claps Back At Bow Wow After He Jokes About His Hairline

Soulja Boy had something to say after Bow Wow joked about his hairline leading up to their Verzuz battle.

The “She Make It Clap” rapper took to his Twitter to take a jab at Bow Wow and this time he was talking numbers. While comparing net worths, Soulja noted that his $30 million compared to Bow Wow’s $1.5 million is too big to compare.

“D**n [Shad Moss] im up 28 M’s on u Lil pee wee,” he tweeted with laughing emojis. “[You] worried about hair cuts get ya money up.”

