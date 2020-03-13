Senegal Develops 10-Minute Coronavirus Test Kit With UK

In the ongoing efforts to get a hold on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Senegal has partnered with a UK-based laboratory to develop a hand-held test for the virus.

CNN reports that scientists in the Mologic lab are working on a test that could produce results in only 10 minutes. This will be the first handheld diagnostic kit collaboratively developed in the UK and jointly manufactured in Africa, Mologic said in a statement.

“Rapid detection of the virus is important to stop its spread -- we are pleased that the UK government has acknowledged this, supporting Mologic and the work of our partners to prevent further outbreaks internationally,” said Mologic Medical Director Joe Fitchett.

Visiting the lab last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be a $58 million fund to help experts as they continue to find vaccinations and develop testing kits for the virus.

According to Mologic, they received nearly $1.3 million from the fund to not only make the handheld kits work quickly and efficiently but without electricity or need for a lab analysis.

Currently samples from tests of the coronavirus are proving that results can be ready within 24 hours if laboratories have the capacity to complete them.

In a secondary statement, the UK government commented on how these new tests would serve as extreme benefit to low-income countries who are battling the accuracy of coronavirus testing.

“Rapid testing is going to be key to managing this outbreak, but ultimately vaccines are going to provide the long-term protection we need,” said Patrick Vallance, UK Government chief scientific officer.