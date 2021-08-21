Crisis in Haiti: White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Outlines the U.S. Aid Effort

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti's southwestern region last Saturday (Aug. 14) came when the nation was already facing major political upheaval following the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse. Plus, the country is still reeling from the 2010 earthquake, which devastated the area around Port-au-Prince.



At least 2,100 people have been killed, and more than 12,000 people have been injured by the recent earthquake. In addition, at least 130,000 homes have been destroyed by the quake. Making a bad situation worse, Tropical Storm Grace blew through the area, hindering rescue and recovery efforts this week.

BET.com spoke with White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the Biden Administration’s response to the crisis and its plan to help the Caribbean nation.

RELATED: Death Toll In Haiti Tops 2,000 As U.S. Forces Are Deployed



BET.com: Can you break down the Biden Administration’s plan to help the rescue and recovery effort? Is it a total USAID effort, or is the administration working with other NGOs (non-governmental organizations)?

Karine Jean-Pierre: It’s all of those things. Hours after the earthquake struck Haiti, the president authorized an immediate response and mobilized his administration to make sure that the Haitian people who we see as partners got assistance and humanitarian aid from us right away. He also named the USAID administrator Samantha Power as the senior U.S. official to coordinate the effort immediately following the earthquake. The administration ordered and deployed the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to Haiti, including urban search and rescue experts. The DART is coordinating with local authorities, humanitarian organizations, and the U.S. Embassy in Haiti.

They're assessing damages, identifying priority needs, and providing self-saving aid to people affected by the earthquake. So this is a 65-person search and rescue team, four canines, 52,000 pounds of tools, and equipment which all arrived in Haiti. We also provided an initial $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support emergency logistics and shelter assistance.

BET.com: Now I understand food and supplies are having a hard time getting to the affected areas, and medical treatment has become scarce for many people. What is the administration's plan to get more food and medicine directly to the people?

Jean-Pierre: This past Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced over 200 people; they have also transported 143 medical and search and rescue staff, including members of the DART, and almost 7000 pounds of medical supplies into the area. The USS Arlington, a transport dock ship, left the naval station in Norfolk, Va., last Tuesday, and this Sunday, they're scheduled to be in Haiti. So that's going to be a tremendous help to the humanitarian aid there.

RELATED: Haiti In Crisis: 5 Things To Know About The Horrifically Devastating Earthquake