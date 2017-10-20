School District Issues Apology For Photoshopping Black Homecoming Queen's Hair To Look Brown Instead Of Purple

A school district in the Houston area recently issued an apology after an altered photo of a high school homecoming queen published to the website received much backlash.

Ebony Smith of North Shore Senior High School was crowned homecoming queen last month. However, her photo was only placed on the Galena Park ISD website last week. When Ebony saw the photo of herself, homecoming king Kasson Abdullah and Principal Joe Coleman, she noticed her hair color had been Photoshopped, reported KHOU-TV.

Ebony had purple hair for the photograph. In the image posted to the site, the teen appeared with brown hair.

"It's embarrassing," Ebony told KHOU-TV. "It wasn't even Photoshopped correctly. You can still see purple outlining. It's just very embarrassing."

According to the district’s handbook, the purple hair is unacceptable for the classroom. However, Ebony planned to dye her hair brown immediately after homecoming.