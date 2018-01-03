Couple Arrested After Engaging In Oral Sex In Front Of Families With Children In The Middle Of A Mexican Restaurant

A Texas couple was arrested on New Year’s Eve for engaging in oral sex at a booth in a popular Mexican restaurant.

Jonathan Hightower, 31, and Lashanda Fisher, 28, were arrested Sunday for public lewdness. For this Class A misdemeanor, the couple could be fined up to $4,000 and receive a jail sentence of up to a year.

On Saturday, police were called to the Baby Acapulco restaurant in North Austin when the restaurant manager noticed the couple in the lewd position, reported the American-Statesman.

When police arrived on the scene around 10:24 p.m., a security officer in the restaurant said the couple had fled the scene and went inside a nearby 7-Eleven gas station.

Eventually, police found the couple and an arrest was made.

During the investigation, police spoke to witnesses who said they saw the Hightower and Fisher engaging in oral sex for about five minutes at their booth, according to the arrest affidavit. Their descriptions matched those of Hightower and Fisher, the document said.