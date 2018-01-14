H&M Closes All South African Stores After Fallout Over Racist Ad

H&M has temporarily closed several of its South African stores this weekend after protests erupted over a racist image of a young African American boy wearing a sweatshirt reading “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”

According to Reuters, on Saturday (January 13), demonstrators from the Economic Freedom Fighters gathered at six different H&M locations in and around Johannesburg. Video below shows protesters knocking over displays.

EFF supporters at H&M WATCH the trashing... pic.twitter.com/Kw0xUaG4Cb — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 13, 2018

In another video police officers are seen firing rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

H&M mall of the South @EFFSouthAfrica store not operating currently plippin racists pic.twitter.com/Ldg9WJNbMl — Ntobeng Ntobeng (@ntobengndo) January 13, 2018

Below was H&M's statement on the matter.

Written by Paul Meara