H&M Closes All South African Stores After Fallout Over Racist Ad

Six store locations were previously trashed by a group called the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Published 3 hours ago

H&M has temporarily closed several of its South African stores this weekend after protests erupted over a racist image of a young African American boy wearing a sweatshirt reading “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”

According to Reuters, on Saturday (January 13), demonstrators from the Economic Freedom Fighters gathered at six different H&M locations in and around Johannesburg.

Video below shows protesters knocking over displays.

In another video police officers are seen firing rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

Below was H&M's statement on the matter.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

