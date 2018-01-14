H&M Closes All South African Stores After Fallout Over Racist Ad

People Are Hilariously Slamming Donald Trump Jr.'s Temper Tantrum Over NBC's Tweet About Oprah Being 'Our Future President'
H&M has temporarily closed several of its South African stores this weekend after protests erupted over a racist image of a young African American boy wearing a sweatshirt reading “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”
According to Reuters, on Saturday (January 13), demonstrators from the Economic Freedom Fighters gathered at six different H&M locations in and around Johannesburg.
Video below shows protesters knocking over displays.
EFF supporters at H&M WATCH the trashing... pic.twitter.com/Kw0xUaG4Cb— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 13, 2018
In another video police officers are seen firing rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.
H&M mall of the South @EFFSouthAfrica store not operating currently plippin racists pic.twitter.com/Ldg9WJNbMl— Ntobeng Ntobeng (@ntobengndo) January 13, 2018
Below was H&M's statement on the matter.
January 13, 2018
