Omarosa Says There’s A Tape Of Trump Using The N-Word, And People Are Asking Why She Worked For Him

In preparation for her upcoming memoir, Omarosa Manigault-Newman is spilling serious tea about her former boss, Donald Trump. The former Apprentice contestant and White House aide is claiming there is a tape of Trump using the n-word; however, many people are criticizing Omarosa for taking a job with a man who is racist.

After her controversial departure from the White House last December, Omarosa has come forward to say she has recorded conversations with the president and knows about the existence of a tape wherein Trump used racial slurs on the set of the The Apprentice.

“My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular,” Omarosa wrote in her memoir, obtained by The Guardian.

Omarosa went on to say she was “disturbed” knowing the person she thought she knew was a racist.

“It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist,” she wrote. “Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”

In addition to Omarosa, actor and comedian Tom Arnold once alleged to have seen a tape of Trump using racial slurs.

“I have the outtakes to The Apprentice where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever,” Arnold told a Seattle radio station. “It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children.”

Despite knowing that there’s an alleged tape floating around of Trump using the n-word, Omarosa still took a job in his administration and defended many of his actions. She may have been trying to get back at Trump for her premature departure from the White House, but everyone on Twitter thinks she is playing herself.