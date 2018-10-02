Don Jr. Tweets Alyssa Milano Is A ‘White Liberal’ Who Is Bullying ‘Black Free Thinker’ Kanye West

In today’s episode of WTF Is Going On, Donald Trump Jr. started a Twitter beef with actress and activist Alyssa Milano after she criticized Kanye West for his pro-Trump rant on Saturday Night Live .

It all began when Milano shared a gif of Kanye wearing Trump’s blonde comb-over hairstyle and a suit.

Even though the tweet really has nothing to do with his father, Don Jr. still inserted himself into the issue.

In a tweet, Trump called Milano a “white liberal” who was trying to bully a “black free-thinker.”