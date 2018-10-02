Don Jr. Tweets Alyssa Milano Is A ‘White Liberal’ Who Is Bullying ‘Black Free Thinker’ Kanye West

Don Jr. Tweets Alyssa Milano Is A ‘White Liberal’ Who Is Bullying ‘Black Free Thinker’ Kanye West

The laughable Twitter beef all began when the actress posted a "Make Kanye Kanye Again" cartoon.

Published 1 week ago

In today’s episode of WTF Is Going On, Donald Trump Jr. started a Twitter beef with actress and activist Alyssa Milano after she criticized Kanye West for his pro-Trump rant on Saturday Night Live.

It all began when Milano shared a gif of Kanye wearing Trump’s blonde comb-over hairstyle and a suit. 

“Make Kanye Kanye Again,” Milano tweeted.

Even though the tweet really has nothing to do with his father, Don Jr. still inserted himself into the issue. 

In a tweet, Trump called Milano a “white liberal” who was trying to bully a “black free-thinker.”

Milano's post came days after West delivered a confusing rant after his SNL performance.

“There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist,’” West said while on stage. “Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Written by BET Staff

(Photos from left: Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/TNS via Getty Images, Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC