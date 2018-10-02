Don Jr. Tweets Alyssa Milano Is A ‘White Liberal’ Who Is Bullying ‘Black Free Thinker’ Kanye West

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
In today’s episode of WTF Is Going On, Donald Trump Jr. started a Twitter beef with actress and activist Alyssa Milano after she criticized Kanye West for his pro-Trump rant on Saturday Night Live.
It all began when Milano shared a gif of Kanye wearing Trump’s blonde comb-over hairstyle and a suit.
“Make Kanye Kanye Again,” Milano tweeted.
Even though the tweet really has nothing to do with his father, Don Jr. still inserted himself into the issue.
In a tweet, Trump called Milano a “white liberal” who was trying to bully a “black free-thinker.”
Milano's post came days after West delivered a confusing rant after his SNL performance.
“There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist,’” West said while on stage. “Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”
