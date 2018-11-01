Reports Say Barack And Michelle’s First Netflix Show May Be About Trump’s Disastrous Presidency

Rumors are swirling that the first project the Barack and Michelle Obama produce for Netflix will be an in-depth series of the catastrophe that currently is our federal government.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the Obamas inked a huge deal with the streaming service to produce several original programs.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Obamas recently acquired the rights to the latest book by Michael Lewis—the author of Moneyball and The Big Short. In his book The Fifth Risk, Lewis investigated the broken state of our federal agencies under Trump and how he mishandled the hand off from the previous administration.

"The Trump administration just didn't show," Lewis explained to NPR in a recent interview. "Across the government, parking spaces were empty, and nice little finger sandwiches that had been laid out went uneaten, and briefing books went unopened—to the point where, when I roll in a few months later, I'm the first person who's heard the briefing that the Trump administration was supposed to get."

He added that when the Trump administration finally got around to filling some spots in agencies such as the Department of Energy and the Department of Agriculture, "very few [new hires] had any kind of qualifications for the jobs they were being sent into."

Now that the Obamas have exclusive rights to the book, many expect they will turn Trump's ineptitude into an intense docu-series or movie filled with uncomfortable closeups.

While it remains uncertain exactly what the former first couple plans to do with The Fifth Risk, it seems like there will be a series about how everything went straight to hell the minute they moved out.