Tomi Lahren Dragged For Tweeting That Children Hit With Tear Gas Was ‘Highlight Of My Thanksgiving’

While most people spent their Thanksgiving holiday spending time with family and reuniting with old friends, America's favorite two-dollar trash bin Tomi Lahren was busy reveling in the tear gassing of immigrant women and children.

“Bum-rushing the border is a CHOICE and has consequences. Watching the USA FINALLY defend our borders was the HIGHLIGHT of my Thanksgiving weekend,” Lahren tweeted to Milano.

On Monday, Lahren posted a quote-tweet in response to actress Alyssa Milano , who exploded on President Donald Trump for using tear gas on children seeking asylum at the border.

Bum-rushing the border is a CHOICE and has consequences. Watching the USA FINALLY defend our borders was the HIGHLIGHT of my Thanksgiving weekend. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/jAkfcgzRuN

Just south of San Diego, over 5,000 immigrants have journeyed to the border with the hope that they can enter the U.S. to claim asylum. Earlier this month, Trump claimed this massive “caravan” was filled with criminals and terrorists trying to cross the border illegally.

The president threatened Monday morning to “permanently” shut down the border unless Mexico found a way to send the migrants back.

In an effort to deter the migrants, militarized U.S. officials deployed tear gas and other tactics. Images of children getting hit with the gas horrified most people; however, Lahren was somehow able to take pleasure in the pain of the innocent.

Many people slammed the Fox News commentator for the tweet.