Dinesh D’Souza Says Michelle Obama’s Princeton Thesis Was ‘Illiterate And Incoherent’

Far-right Republican Dinesh D’Souza is receiving serious blowback from calling Michelle Obama's undergraduate Princeton thesis “illiterate and incoherent.”
D’Souza—who many know as the convicted felon who was pardoned by President Trump after making illegal campaign contributions—has frequently gone after the Obamas and other progressive Democrats. Most recently, the felon attacked the former first lady after she said some people leading the most powerful organizations in the world were “not as smart” as they’re portrayed.
"I have been at probably every powerful table that you can think of. I have worked at nonprofits, I have been at foundations, I have worked in corporations, served on corporate boards, I have been at G-summits, I have sat in at the U.N.: They are not that smart,” Obama told Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie during her Becoming book tour in London.
In a tweet, D’Souza fired at Mrs. Obama’s work as college student.
“Anyone who has read Michelle's college thesis—a document so illiterate and incoherent that it was written, as Christopher Hitchens put it, in 'no known language'—will chuckle heartily at this one,” D’Souza wrote on his Facebook page, sharing a link to a Newsweek article that reported Obama’s remark.
The “no known language” Hitchens comment D'Souza referenced came from Obama’s own memoir.
“He tore into the college-age me, suggesting that I’d been unduly influenced by black radical thinkers and furthermore was a crappy writer,” Obama explained in her book.
"'To describe it as hard to read would be a mistake,' he wrote. 'The thesis cannot be “read” at all, in the strict sense of the verb. This is because it wasn’t written in any known language.'"
Obama called the criticism she received “small-minded and ludicrous,” and she felt it “mocked my intellect.”
D'Souza, who has also attacked the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting as well as congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was appropriately dragged for his "racist" and offensive attack of Mrs. Obama.
