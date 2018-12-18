Dinesh D’Souza Says Michelle Obama’s Princeton Thesis Was ‘Illiterate And Incoherent’

D’Souza—who many know as the convicted felon who was pardoned by President Trump after making illegal campaign contributions—has frequently gone after the Obamas and other progressive Democrats. Most recently, the felon attacked the former first lady after she said some people leading the most powerful organizations in the world were “not as smart” as they’re portrayed.

"I have been at probably every powerful table that you can think of. I have worked at nonprofits, I have been at foundations, I have worked in corporations, served on corporate boards, I have been at G-summits, I have sat in at the U.N.: They are not that smart,” Obama told Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie during her Becoming book tour in London.

In a tweet, D’Souza fired at Mrs. Obama’s work as college student.