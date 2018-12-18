El Chapo’s Wife A No-Show At Trial For First Time In 6 Weeks

El Chapo’s wife, who recently became known as the “ride or die” woman of the year, was missing from his federal trial in Brooklyn on Monday, leaving many confused, including her Mexican drug lord husband.

Emma Coronel Aispuro has physically supported her husband with her presence at all of his court dates. The former beauty queen hasn’t missed a single trial for the last six weeks. However, on Monday, Coronel Aispuro was a no-show.

Before the proceedings began, El Chapo searched the courtroom for Emma and became visibly worried when he couldn’t find her, according to the New York Post.

What’s more, a source close to the family said while she was notably missing from the courtroom, she was still in New York.

Coronel Aispuro’s absence came after she gave a shocking interview to Telemundo and said she had no idea her husband, whom she married on her 18th birthday when he was in his 40s, took part in any criminal behavior.

When she was asked about the drug trafficking allegations, Coronel Aispuro said her husband was a “simple” man and she’s never seen him do anything illegal.

The interview quickly went viral, and her playing “dumb” quickly became goals for anyone looking for a true ride-or-die woman.