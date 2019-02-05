Lawyers For Covington Student Nick Sandmann Prepare To File Libel Lawsuit Against Media Outlets

Attorneys representing the Covington Catholic High School student who was in the center of a controversial video involving a Native American elder at a protest in Washington, D.C., are now preparing a possible libel lawsuit against more than 50 media organizations, celebrities and politicians.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Alyssa Milano, Jim Carrey, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Diocese of Covington were among the dozens recently sent preservation letters, the first step in a possible lawsuit. In the letters, the recipients were instructed not to destroy any documents in connection with Sandmann, reported the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Attorney Todd McMurtry also told Fox News that more people or organizations could receive letters in the near future.

“It’s an enormous pool of possible defendants,” he told Fox News.

According to McMurtry, only one party responded to the letter, yet he did not reveal which.

Sandmann and his classmates were catapulted into the national spotlight after a video showed the teen smirking in the face of elder Nathan Phillips at a “March for Life” rally. Initially, many news outlets and public figures criticized the teen for his part in the incident; however, once a longer video showing that the students were first harassed by a group of Black Hebrew Israelites, many began to walk back their statements.

The national debate surrounding Sandmann reached the climax when the student appeared on NBC’s Today Show with Savanah Guthrie and refused to apologize for his actions.

McMurtry told the Enquirer the aftermath of the incident “permanently stained [Nick’s reputation]” and parties who received letters may have defamed or libeled Nick with false reporting.

In addition to the letters, Sandmann’s legal team also released a 15-minute video which apparently shows "the truth" of what happened during the incident.

“2 weeks ago, the mainstream media, politicians, church officials, commentators & celebrities rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten, disparage & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on a few seconds of an out-of-context video clip. It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth,” the video description, posted on YouTube, stated.