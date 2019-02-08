Texas Grandmother Used Child’s Scooter To Fight Off Machete-Wielding Robbers In Clown Masks

A grandmother in Texas bravely fought off a pair of machete-wielding robbers using nothing but her bare hands and her grandchild’s scooter.

Aretha Cardinal and her husband, Joseph Nelson, had parked their car and were sitting in the driveway when a pair of robbers in clown masks with red noses and orange hair approached them on February 1.

One of the suspects immediately held up the machete towards Nelson and threatened to kill him. While Nelson reportedly fought back and wrestled the blade from the attacker's grasp, Cardinal grabbed the only weapon in sight, her child's two-wheel scooter. She then began beating the robber with the scooter until he retreated, reported The Epoch Times.

In a conversation with ABC13, Nelson remembers being in shock by the absurdity of the situation.

“[I] couldn’t believe what was happening," Nelson said to ABC13 of Houston. "He reached his hand through the window, put it on my throat like this, and I’m like, ‘Dude, you serious, you trying to rob me with a machete?’”

Even when the men went back to their car, Cardinal continued to pursue them with the scooter. She even broke the window on their car before they eventually drove away, according to Click2Houston.com.

"Any weapon is good for me if I can get you off me and my husband, that's what I'm going to do. I used the scooter, broke it in half,” Cardinal told the local news station.

After couple's daughter called the police, the robbers were identified as Luis Jimenez, 32, and Jose Lugo, 35.

They have since been charged with aggravated robbery.