Kamala Harris Admits To Smoking Weed In The Past During Breakfast Club Interview

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris is starting her campaign with no-holds-barred honesty. On Monday, the California senator advocated for federal legalization of marijuana, saying “it gives a lot of people joy.”

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Harris was asked to address the rumors that she is against legalizing weed. “That’s not true. Look, I joke about it, I have joked about it. Half my family is from Jamaica, are you kidding me,” she said, laughing. Charlamagne Tha God then asked if the candidate has ever tried smoking weed. “I have. And I inhaled. I did inhale,” she responded. "It was a long time ago, but yes. I just broke news." She even went on further to say “it was a joint” that she smoked in college.

Hear what #KamalaHarris thinks about legalizing marijuana 💬 pic.twitter.com/YGZlCAKUZ0 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) February 11, 2019

Throughout the interview, Harris also responded to critics who have attacked her Blackness because her parents are Indian and Jamaican immigrants. "So I was born in Oakland, and raised in the United States except for the years that I was in high school in Montreal, Canada," Harris responded. "And look, this is the same thing they did to Barack [Obama]. This is not new to us, and so I think that we know what they are trying to do." "I think they don't understand who Black people are," Harris added. "I'm not going to spend my time trying to educate people about who Black people are. Because right now, frankly, I'm focused on, for example, an initiative that I have that is called the 'LIFT Act,' that is about lifting folks out of poverty.” When asked about the legitimacy of her Blackness, Harris replied: "I'm Black, and I'm proud of being Black," she said at a later point in the interview. "I was born Black. I will die Black, and I'm not going to make excuses for anybody because they don't understand." Finally, the senator spoke about her interracial marriage with a white man, which has been heavily criticized on social media. "Look, I love my husband, and he happened to be the one that I chose to marry, because I love him—and that was that moment in time, and that's it," Harris said. "And he loves me.” You can see the entire interview here.

Written by Rachel Herron