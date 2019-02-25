Civil Rights Icon And Congressman John Lewis Met With Standing Ovation At Oscars

During Sunday night’s Academy Awards, Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) introduced one of the films nominated for Best Picture, and he was welcomed with a rousing standing ovation.

Lewis walked out on stage with “The Hate U Give” actor Amandla Stenberg in order to present the film Green Book, which went on to win the award.

"I can bear witness that the portrait of that time and place in our history is very real. It is seared in my memory,” the activist said during the presentation.

"Our nation bears the scars of that time, as do I,” Lewis added as the audience applauded.