Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Was Vacationing On A Billionaire USC Official’s Yacht When Her Mom Was Indicted In College Admissions Scandal

As details surrounding the college admissions scam continue to unravel, new reports revealed the 19-year-old influencer daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli was vacationing on the yacht of a USC official when her parents were indicted.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, a freshman at USC, was yachting through the Bahamas with the daughter of billionaire Rick Caruso, who is also the chairman of USC's board of trustees.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Caruso's 19-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Caruso, were on the vessel for spring break when news dropped Tuesday that her mother and father were charged with fraud. On Wednesday, Olivia Jade returned back to Los Angeles before Caruso confirmed that the girls were on the yacht.

“My daughter and a group of students left for spring break prior to the government’s announcement yesterday. Once we became aware of the investigation, the young woman decided it would be in her best interest to return home," Caruso said in a statement to THR.

Caruso's 216-foot yacht, Invictus, valued at over $100 million, accommodates 12 guests and 19 crew members, reported THR.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were both charged for paying $500,000 to have their daughter recruited for the USC crew team even though she is not a student-athlete.

In his statement to THR, Caruso also said he found the charges troubling.

"The charges filed yesterday against employees of USC are disturbing and the alleged activity is absolutely wrong," Caruso said. "I am saddened that these people would abuse their positions of trust and, as the government has alleged, victimize USC in the process. There is no option other than zero tolerance for this type of behavior. As a result, USC has fired the alleged wrongdoers."