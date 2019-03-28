Mother Of 10-Year-Old RaNiya Wright Says Bullying Led To Her Daughter's Death

Ashley Wright, the mother of 10-year-old RaNiya Wright, says her daughter was the victim of bullying.

When RaNiya was first airlifted to a South Carolina hospital after sustaining injuries during a classroom fight, her mother, Ashley, posted a photo of the child with a caption warning other parents about bullying.

“This is what bullying cause (emoji) stay woke PARENTS ❗I done peep all da shade && trust && believe I'm 10 toes behind MINES ! just imagine you standing by yours , RIGHT,” Ashely wrote.

On Wednesday night, Forest Hills Elementary parents met at a library in Walterboro to discuss the tragic incident. Many parents voiced concern over the lack of communication from the school about a possible bullying issue, WCIV reports.

“The school has yet to notify any of the parents except the ones involved that something happened. We all found out on social media,” Forest Hills parent Paige Garris told a WCIV reporter. “People on social media are just saying the little girl had been bullied, the mom had been to the school and nothing had been done."

The Colleton County School District released a statement saying that although a student was suspended, the nature of the ongoing investigation means “the information we can share is limited.”

While the incident report released by the sheriff’s department does not mention any acts of bullying, it listed the case as a simple assault involving another 5th grade student.

Colleton schools spokesman Sean Gruber said he “could not comment” when asked if the fight was the result of bullying, reported the Greenville News.

At the Wednesday evening meeting, Colleton County parent Tiffany Roberts said the school “should be a safe haven for” students according to WCSC.

“If they don’t feel safe at home they should be able to feel safe at school,” Roberts told WCSC.

According to WLTX, the Colleton County School Board plans to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the incident.