Sheriff's Office Says No Weapons Used In Deadly 5th Grade Classroom Fight

Officials revealed new details in the case of the South Carolina 5th grader who died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a classroom fight.

According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, RaNiya Wright died two days after a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School. The report classified the attack on Wright as a “simple assault” and noted that no weapons were used.

The identity of the student who attacked Wright has not been released, because they are a minor. The Colleton County School District confirmed the student has been suspended until the investigation into the fight is completed. No arrests have been made.

An autopsy on RaNiya Wright is scheduled for Friday.

Since the incident, grief counselors were made available to students and teachers on campus, Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber said in a statement to CNN.

"RaNiya was a wonderful student. She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister. She was actively involved in her church as a junior usher," the statement read in part. "She will be missed greatly by her family, friends, and the entire school community."

"Our entire school district is saddened by this event," the district added. "It is very difficult to experience the death of a young person."

School officials say they are cooperating with deputies. The cause of the fight remains under investigation.