Drunk Driving May Have Contributed To The Death Of New York Couple In Dominican Republic

More information surrounding the death of Portia Ravenelle and Orlando Moore, who disappeared in the Dominican Republic while on vacation has surfaced and it looks like the couple died in a drunk driving car accident.

On April 9, The Dominican Republic police say that a combination of alcohol, speeding and dark roads may have led to the deaths of the Mt. Vernon, New York couple. It is believed that Moore may have lost control and crashed into the Caribbean Sea, according to NBC 4 New York.

It is believed by DR investigators that the vacationing couple may have been running late when they were speeding along a dark stretch of road before the alleged accident.

The body of Ravenelle was found on the side of a highway which investigators believe she was somehow able to escape before the car careened into the sea.

Moore's body was found on March 31, inside of the vehicle. Dominican divers were able to help recover the wreckage of a car presumed to be the rental of the couples.

Dominican Republic National Police Col. Frank Felix Duran Mejia said the pair were last seen in footage at a toll near the airport. It is not believed that there was any foul play involved.

The couple was supposed to return home from their vacation on March 27, which made a friend of the family question their whereabouts.

Two U.S. representatives from New York have called for an FBI investigation into the couple's deaths in hopes of expediting if in fact, this is the New York couple. Images of the tattoos have been sent to the brother of Moore in hopes of identifying the couple swiftly.

We will continue to follow up as the story unfolds.