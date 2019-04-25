Coast Guard Officer Who Aimed To Insight A ‘Race War’ Released From Detention

In today’s sounds about white news, a Coast Guard lieutenant who is accused of plotting a domestic terror attack, will be released from detention.

Christopher Hasson had been indicted on weapons and drug charges but did not face any charges related to terrorism. The man’s attorney argued that his ongoing detention was unlawful after he plead not guilty last month on all charges.

Maryland Federal Judge Charles Day agreed the government didn’t meet a standard for continued detention but claimed to have “grave concerns” about Hasson’s alleged actions, one of which was collecting an arsenal of weaponry, including assault weapons, rifles, high capacity magazines, tactical gear and more. He also reportedly searched online for the home addresses of two Supreme Court justices.

"He's got to have a whole lot of supervision," Day said, according to CNN. "Somebody who's got eyes and ears on him like nobody's business." A form of supervision is the condition Hasson’s attorney is attempting to seek.