Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
In today’s sounds about white news, a Coast Guard lieutenant who is accused of plotting a domestic terror attack, will be released from detention.
Christopher Hasson had been indicted on weapons and drug charges but did not face any charges related to terrorism. The man’s attorney argued that his ongoing detention was unlawful after he plead not guilty last month on all charges.
Maryland Federal Judge Charles Day agreed the government didn’t meet a standard for continued detention but claimed to have “grave concerns” about Hasson’s alleged actions, one of which was collecting an arsenal of weaponry, including assault weapons, rifles, high capacity magazines, tactical gear and more. He also reportedly searched online for the home addresses of two Supreme Court justices.
"He's got to have a whole lot of supervision," Day said, according to CNN. "Somebody who's got eyes and ears on him like nobody's business." A form of supervision is the condition Hasson’s attorney is attempting to seek.
A federal judge says Coast Guard officer Christopher Hasson, who was accused of plotting a terror attack, will be released from detention https://t.co/21VpJyfji9 pic.twitter.com/L9NtZoDLDu— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 25, 2019
Documents released about Christopher Hasson say he espoused extremist and white supremacist views. He’s conducted online searches for the “best” gun to kill African Americans with “white homeland” and “when are whites going to wake up.” He also allegedly searched “please god let there be a race war.”
Hasson was initially charged in February and faced counts of unlawful possession of two improperly registered silencers, possession of a narcotic opioid and possession of 17 firearms as an unlawful user and addict of a controlled substance. In total, he faces 31 years in prison if convicted. There is no federal domestic terrorism statute under which he can be charged.
Photo: ABC News
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS