The Latest Class Of West Point Graduates Includes A Historic Number Of Black Women

Thirty-two women participated in the traditional Old Corps photo shoot to celebrate their graduation. And as you can see below, it was the most lit the army has ever been.

Two years ago, Simone Askew made history as the first African-American woman appointed First Captain at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Now, the prestigious academy is graduating its largest class of Black women.

“My hope when young Black girls see these photos is that they understand that regardless of what life presents you, you have the ability and fortitude to be a force to be reckoned with,” cadet Tiffany Welch-Baker told Because of Them We Can. She also described having initial doubts over her decision to become a cadet when she began her journey at West Point.

“In just a short while I met so many cadets that looked like me, and that offered me some comfort,” she said. “I have been fortunate to have my sisters in arms, we have been fortunate to have each other.”

The graduation news also follows West Point’s first Black superintendent appointment. Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, who assumed the position last July.

That’s a lot of #BlackExcellence in those photos. Congrats are in order to them and we thank them for their service.