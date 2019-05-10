The Latest Class Of West Point Graduates Includes A Historic Number Of Black Women

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 09: Simone Askew, first captain of the Corps of Cadets, leads chant after the March On before a game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 9, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

#BlackExcellence is on full display this May.

Two years ago, Simone Askew made history as the first African-American woman appointed First Captain at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Now, the prestigious academy is graduating its largest class of Black women.

Thirty-two women participated in the traditional Old Corps photo shoot to celebrate their graduation. And as you can see below, it was the most lit the army has ever been.

“My hope when young Black girls see these photos is that they understand that regardless of what life presents you, you have the ability and fortitude to be a force to be reckoned with,” cadet Tiffany Welch-Baker told Because of Them We Can. She also described having initial doubts over her decision to become a cadet when she began her journey at West Point.

“In just a short while I met so many cadets that looked like me, and that offered me some comfort,” she said. “I have been fortunate to have my sisters in arms, we have been fortunate to have each other.”

The graduation news also follows West Point’s first Black superintendent appointment. Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, who assumed the position last July.

That’s a lot of #BlackExcellence in those photos. Congrats are in order to them and we thank them for their service.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

