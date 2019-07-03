This Is How Arkansas Will Honor Maleah Davis

Maleah Davis’ body was found off of interstate in Fulton, Arkansas just over a month ago, and now, the state is announcing how they’ll honor the four-year-old’s life.

Initially, officials wanted to name a section of the internstate where her body was found in Davis’ honor, however, it was reportedly already “reserved for law enforcement.” Instead, according to KTBS, they’ve decided to rename an overpass, currently called the Red Lake Road overpass, the “Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge.”

Hempstead County Quorum Court passed a resolution in favor of the new name and Sheriff James Singleton says Maleah’s biological father approved the sign.

Singleton says generous donations from the people of Hempstead County who want Davis’ name and life remembered have covered the full cost of the overpass rename. Therefore, the name change will cost nothing to taxpayers.

Maleah Davis’ remains were discovered on May 31. No one has officially been charged in her death but 27-year-old Derion Vence, her mother’s boyfriend, is the prime suspect in her dissapearance and murder. He’s also been charged with evidence tampering related to her death.

Vence is denying any responsibility. Police claim Vence led them to Maleah’s body but somehow he still maintained that he had nothing to do with her death.

We’re so glad to hear that Maleah Davis’ life will be remembered in at least one official capacity.