Trump Cancels Appearance At The NAACP Convention Because He Doesn’t Want To Be Asked Questions

While you can expect to see tons of elected officials including; Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Stacey Abrams, and Rashida Tlaib this weekend at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit, don’t assume the 45th president will be in attendance.

According to Detroit’s Fox 2, Donald Trump is reportedly opting out of appearing before the NAACP—the largest and oldest civil rights organization—because he doesn’t want to be questioned by the Black community.

“I very much wanted to go, but we had a date. The date got changed and unfortunately, they wanted to do it in the form of a question and answer.” Trump said.

Members of the NAACP are not surprised. “He blew an opportunity quite frankly, but we will do our best to go on without him,” NAACP Detroit Branch President, Rev. Wendell Anthony, shared sarcastically with Fox 2.

He continued, “There is a format; every candidate has said that he or she would be glad to participate in. It’s beyond us as to why that would be of some discomfort for the president.”

He added, “We are American citizens. We have a right to question our presidents and ask the leader of the free world what our future will be.”

Trump is currently in hot water for telling women of color in Congress to “go back” to their countries -- when three of them were born and raised in America.