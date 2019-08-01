Baltimore Black Church Kicks Ben Carson Off Their Property

Ben Carson is apparently doing whatever it takes to defend his boss, even if it means embarrassing himself in the process.

According to The Atlantic, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development was setting up for a press conference in front of Morning Star Baptist Church of Christ in Baltimore, Maryland, but that was quickly shutdown before he and his crew were reportedly told to get off the property.

Gregory Evans, who is a member of the church for more than 50 years, pondered over why Carson or his team never asked for permission to be at the church.

“Why did someone come onto church property without permission? This community needs some support on all kinds of issues—on dilapidated housing and everything else,” he told the online magazine. “All of a sudden you’re going to show up on our property and not even ask permission to be here?”

Evans continued, “He’s using it as a photo op to make it look like they are doing something.”

Carson acknowledged that he was required to vacate the church’s grounds and complained on camera.

“It’s a church!” he told CBS Baltimore after the incident. “They say, ‘Get off my property.’ A church! … This is the level to which we have sunk as a society.”