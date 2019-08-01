Baltimore Black Church Kicks Ben Carson Off Their Property

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Ben Carson is apparently doing whatever it takes to defend his boss, even if it means embarrassing himself in the process.
According to The Atlantic, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development was setting up for a press conference in front of Morning Star Baptist Church of Christ in Baltimore, Maryland, but that was quickly shutdown before he and his crew were reportedly told to get off the property.
Gregory Evans, who is a member of the church for more than 50 years, pondered over why Carson or his team never asked for permission to be at the church.
“Why did someone come onto church property without permission? This community needs some support on all kinds of issues—on dilapidated housing and everything else,” he told the online magazine. “All of a sudden you’re going to show up on our property and not even ask permission to be here?”
Evans continued, “He’s using it as a photo op to make it look like they are doing something.”
Carson acknowledged that he was required to vacate the church’s grounds and complained on camera.
“It’s a church!” he told CBS Baltimore after the incident. “They say, ‘Get off my property.’ A church! … This is the level to which we have sunk as a society.”
Carson, similarly to Donald Trump, also insulted Baltimore by revealing that when he worked in the city he was afraid to send kids home to “where there were rats, roaches, mice, and ticks. Where there was just an unabated lead problem that was having devastating effects on the mental development of young people.”
He then brought it back to his religious beliefs, “Somehow — I guess that’s how God works — I ended up as the Secretary of HUD and we can actually deal with these issues.”
This is just the latest stumble in the Trump Administration’s attempts to clean up his racist comments about Baltimore. Earlier this week, a pastor publicly refused an invitation to the White House to speak with the president about his city. Trump had previously turned down a visit to Baltimore at the last minute for unknown reasons. In addition, Trump has never visited Baltimore while president.
