Black Man And Son Chased By White Man On Horse Who Wielded A Rope And Yelled ‘These Are Texas Roads’

A Black man and his son were driving through a neighborhood in Texas when they were reportedly ambushed by a white male on horseback who brandished a rope and yelled at them.

James Ragland said he and his son, Judah, had a “terrifying experience” via a Facebook post and claimed the white man presented a “terroristic threat.”

Ragland, a former columnist for the Dallas Morning News, says the incident took place on August 5 and, according to him, he was dropping his son off at a relative’s house in Elysian Fields, just south of Marshall, Texas.

That’s when they came up upon a family on horseback: two children and two adults. As Ragland approached them with his car, one man, who was later identified as Grant Williams, steered his horse directly in their vehicle’s path.

Ragland says the rest of the family passed by his car, but Williams didn’t. He “just stopped in front of our car and glared at us.”

“Then he turned the horse sideways to more completely block the road, and he turned to face us down - I kid you not - like a gunman in the Wild West,” Ragland described, adding that his son and nephew became more nervous as the incident carried on.

“I'm perplexed, but not yet alarmed. But then the guy guides his horse to the driver's side and stops,” Ragland said in his Facebook post. “I glance over and he's just staring me down. I roll the window down, thinking he had something to say, but he just sizes us up. I finally say, ‘Nice horse.’"

'"Thank ya," Williams reportedly said, then he yelled out: "These are Texas roads.” Ragland didn’t know what that meant and asked the man.