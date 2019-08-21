Four Women Injured At Clark Atlanta Shooting Have Been Identified

One of the victims was identified as Elyse Spencer , a freshman at Spelman. Her friend tweeted an update to followers, revealing Spencer had survived.

The names of the four victims shot during a block party near Clark Atlanta University has been released.

The other three victims are identified as Erin Ennis, Maia Williams-McClaren and Kia Thomas.

USA Today reports the four victims are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Grady Hospital with graze wounds or gunshot injuries. It appears the women were not the intended targets of the shooting.

Authorities have also released photos of a man they believe is connected to the shooting. The screenshots shows the suspect wearing a Gucci hat, white T-shirt and gray sweatpants with gray New Balance shoes.

The shooting began around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday evening after a fight ensued between two groups outside the Atlanta University Center library. The gunman escaped through the chaos of the crowd and has not been arrested.

Video footage aired via 11 Alive shows about 200 students celebrating the end of student orientation when attendees began frantically dispersing as shots rang out.

Carlos Campos, Atlanta police public affairs director, encouraged those who may have information about the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000.

Campus security has increased since the shooting, including Atlanta police officers who stationed themselves on campus.

Clark Atlanta's Office of Religious Life announced a prayer vigil scheduled for Wednesday evening.